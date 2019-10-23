2020 Budget shows 3% tax increase for residential, 12% for commercial and industrial
by Colin Smith
Morinville homeowners will see a property tax increase of three per cent next year under the proposed 2020 Operating Budget given first reading at the Town Council’s October 22 meeting.
Business property taxes will go up about 12%, resulting from a scheduled increase in the non-residential split tax rate to 1:1.2.
Utilities costs will increase an average of five per cent, or about $70 per month for the average homeowner.
Budgeted revenues for 2020 total some $22.8 million, while expenses are about $22.2 million, for a total surplus of $579,812.
The Town of Morinville expects to collect $10,630,757 in net tax revenue in 2020, about 68% of its total revenue.
Revenue as a whole is up almost six per cent over 2019 as a result of projected growth, the three per cent tax increase, move to a 1:1.2 split non-residential mill rate, revenue from Morinville Leisure Centre (MLC) and a slight increase in revenue from utilities.
Expenses have also seen a rise of about eight per cent over the previous year. This is due to investment in new operating initiatives, proposed new positions and the effect of compensation increases, and MLC operating costs.
The proposed Capital Budget sees specific project spending for 2012 totalling $3.9 million, including $3.7 million in tax-supported projects and $212,000 in utility-related projects.
First reading is the initial step in the budget approval process. An Administration presentation and open house to be held October 29 will give members the public an opportunity to share their views on the budget with Council. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, with an open house from 6:30 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.
The Capital and Operating Budgets will go back to Council on November 12 for second reading and amendments. Third reading and Budget passage is scheduled for that day or November 26.
Council also gave first reading to water, sanitary sewer, waste management and stormwater utility bylaws incorporating the rate increases at its October 22 meeting.
26 thoughts on “2020 Budget shows 3% tax increase for residential, 12% for commercial and industrial”
What a joke, Alberta is struggling.. why not make it even harder on families 🙄
Jamie Johnson yes. Alberta is struggling!!! It’s ludicrous that the town wants to increase our taxes in light of everything our province is going through 😡😡😡
Carla Newman Putnam especially since it’s $15,000 raise for the mayor and $10,000 raise for each council member 😳
Rob Houle
Hey Jamie… Give me a break. If Alberta is hurting, blame the Used Car Party who’ve done FUCK ALL since elected. Oh, sorry, they handed out $4.5 Billion to their oil buddies. Maybe go to knock on Kenney’s closet door and see if he cares.
Want services, you have to pay for services. Can’t wait to hear all the whining.
Dustan McLean just wait to the Provincial budget is announced, then watch the heads explode.
Valerie Mathieson Loseth I didn’t vote for those clowns. I’m preparing to take a severe hit while Kenney’s buddies enjoy laying people off and spending that cool $4.5 Billion he gave them.
Dustan McLean I’m not complaining when it goes to services for our town, but $15,000 raise for the mayor… $10,000 raise for each council member… that’s big raises while other people are currently being laid off
The valve of my house keeps decreasing so the actual amount the property tax I pay is usually the same
Ian Delaney exactly!
And so a 42% increase for commercial and industrial over 2 years. Nice one town of morinville.
Perfect. I had nothing to do with that “spare” money anyway..
Our business taxes increased by $1500 last year(added to our rent) .. I am not sure as a business that we could handle another increase.
If citizens didn’t demand so much we wouldn’t have to pay so much.
That’s how it works.
Good thing we don’t have a pool
I would say the town would have to do something and not live off residential tax and let more businesses in here to help us grow
People need to remember all the tax increases next civic election. I know I will. I suspect the 3% will be 5% by the time everything washes out (plus any UCP cuts). The town wants and needs business Their increases of last year plus a 12% this year will not do much for that. The fact that they can write the taxes off only goes so far.
Kristoffor Larsen what a joke
Our mill rate is already ludicrous compared to other towns, then add our lack of amenities provided….this decision is a joke!
The whole issue with our tax base is an underdeveloped commercial/industrial space. So what’s the towns answer…. raise taxes!??
Better question is What’s the town doing to attract business and generate the APPROPRIATE tax base…. Our council is doing nothing but driving away the answer in correcting this issue.
Wake up town council!
Headlines from earlier this week: Council compensation could increase if new policy approved …….The proposed increases are 36.9% for Council and 29.27% for the mayor.and Town creates policy on Administration pay….
Quit stealing our money, if you can’t afford it cut spending. People are sick and tired of all levels off government thinking our money is there money. So get lost and keep your hands out of our pockets.￼￼
Council is talking about hiring new staff, increasing salaries (29% for mayor and 37% for council (Free Press & St Albert Gazette)) while most people will not get anything this year or even experience cutbacks. Morinville has for 2019 the third highest taxes in the Edmonton region with no amenities compared to others. With the provincial budget coming tomorrow, talk are that cutbacks will be at the municipal levels so, that 3% increase could very easily double or go even higher.
What are we getting for these tax increases?? Last year residential went up 2% this year 3%. I still see no improvements to our walking trail system and ZERO new trees planted. The town looks like a garbage dump from the highway! It’s ridiculous. Morinville needs to do better people. Our taxes are almost as high as St Alberts and we have nothing to show for it! 😡😡
I see they all made sure to budget there huge raises for next year!! $15,000 raise for the mayor and $10,000 raise for each council member 😳