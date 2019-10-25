Town planning Zombie Walk on Halloween

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 24, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Although the Walking Dead has been on television for a decade, Morinville has not had a parade of zombies in the streets in some time, unless one counts people walking and looking at their phones.

That will change on Halloween when the Town’s youth program hosts a Zombie Walk at 4:15 p.m.

“This is a free youth program for grades 6 to 12 that runs at the same time as our drop-in M.Y. Loft program,” said Youth Programmer Chantal Godberson. “As this is the first time the program has run since 2014, we are hoping youth will be excited to come out and have a spooktacular activity to do on Halloween.”

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the first hour dedicated to letting participants get their zombie makeup and attire in place before they depart from the cultural centre and head towards the town hall.