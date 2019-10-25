Town planning Zombie Walk on Halloween
by Stephen Dafoe
Although the Walking Dead has been on television for a decade, Morinville has not had a parade of zombies in the streets in some time, unless one counts people walking and looking at their phones.
That will change on Halloween when the Town’s youth program hosts a Zombie Walk at 4:15 p.m.
“This is a free youth program for grades 6 to 12 that runs at the same time as our drop-in M.Y. Loft program,” said Youth Programmer Chantal Godberson. “As this is the first time the program has run since 2014, we are hoping youth will be excited to come out and have a spooktacular activity to do on Halloween.”
The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the first hour dedicated to letting participants get their zombie makeup and attire in place before they depart from the cultural centre and head towards the town hall.
7 thoughts on “Town planning Zombie Walk on Halloween”
Mats Modison
Daylene Aline
Mmmya no. I won’t do anything to show support for the town after the way the screwed it’s people over again by another tax hike to increase their salaries. Fort Saskatchewan has a great event this weekend tho. I’ll be taking my kids there
Derek Romkey nothing is set in stone yet (re: potential 2020 tax increase). Council is considering the budget on November 12. I’d suggest attending the budget open house on Tuesday and sharing your concerns.
https://www.morinville.ca/en/town-hall/budget.aspx
Felicity Gingras sure but the fact that this was even tabled, when the whole province is facing cutbacks and financial burdens of their own is a slap in the face to the people of our town. And it shows how out of touch town council are. And I’m away working so I won’t be able to make it to the meetings.
Derek Romkey there is an email as well – budget@morinville.ca
Felicity Gingras thanks