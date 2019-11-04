VE6KD received 90th birthday wishes from across Canada

(Last Updated On: Nov 4, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

A Birthday cake with icing decor in Morse Code and a replica antenna tower was a conversation piece at the 90th Birthday Party for David Gervais.

Gervais (VE6KD) has been an active member of the North Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club (NCAARC) for over 35 years, having received his license in the 1980s.

Family members from across the province, San Francisco and Winnipeg attended the event.

Friends and family gathered at the Rendez-Vous Centre on Sunday for food, friendship and musical entertainment by the Gervais family.

Presenters included Dr. Ernie Clintberg (VE6EC), Radio Amateurs of Canada, Director for the Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut Region (RAC AB NWT NU Region).

Clintberg said,” On behalf of Radio Amateurs of Canada, thank you for your support and advocacy of the fraternity. From organizing and hosting a Ham Convention, working as a volunteer in so many different venues like the Space and Science Centre advocating for and addressing questions about our hobby and national organization, you are congratulated. The Amateur Radio community thanks you- know you are appreciated and widely known across Canada for your many contributions.”

Clintberg also presented greetings and a gift to Gervais on behalf of the North Central Amateur Radio Club as a token of appreciation for his leadership, support and participation at every level of the club’s activity- be it president, secretary, treasurer, social convener, builder, counsellor and overall best friend to all.

Also in attendance from the Telus World of Science was Bruce Ramshaw and Frank Florian, members of Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch with Ken Okerman making a presentation on behalf of SRCW, Rendez Vous Club members and more.

He can often be seen at the Sturgeon County Open House with the NCAARC Mobile Communications Trailer and on hand for demonstrations.