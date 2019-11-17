Jason Holland inducted into SHC’s Hockey Walk of Fame [Video]

(Last Updated On: Nov 17, 2019)

Former Morinville resident and NHL player Jason Holland was in Morinville on Saturday ahead of the Jets Vs. Merchants game to be recognized as the first inductee into the Sturgeon Hockey Club’s Hockey Walk of Fame.

Holland spent some time ahead of the ceremony talking to residents before taking to the ice for the unveiling of a banner recognizing his hockey career.

Sturgeon Hockey Club’s communication coordinator Amber Gagnon presented a retrospective of Holland’s career before unveiling the banner.

Holland accepted the recognition with waves to those who had gathered for the event and the Jets’ game.

The banner will be hung in the Morinville Leisure Centre.