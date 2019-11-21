Jets take two in a row

(Last Updated On: Nov 21, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets made it to two in a row for the first time this season with a 7-1 road win over the Edmonton Mustangs. Wednesday night’s game brings the Jets to a 4-14-0 record.

The Jets found themselves heading into the second with a 1-1 tie but dropped three goals per frame in the final two periods to win the day.

The Jets play two more games this week, a Friday night road trip to Stony Plain to play the Flyers and a Sunday night home game against the West Division’s second-place North Edmonton Red Wings. The game time for Sunday’s home game is 7:30 p.m.