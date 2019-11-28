Adult Day Program offering Christmas items

(Last Updated On: Nov 28, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

It was a very busy at the Adult Day Support Program on Wednesday.

The Santa’s Workshop had all participants, volunteers and staff busy making, guiding or assisting on Christmas projects.

Charlie White was busy painting one of the Christmas balls and Carolyn Bolivar was busy painting the posts with some being elves, reindeer or a Santa when completed.

The Day Program has many craft items for sale.

The items are done by the participants and 100 per cent of the money raised goes back to the program.

You can check them out at the Morinville Clinic located at 9523-100 Street.