Chamber looks back at the year that was and the year to come

(Last Updated On: Dec 9, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lunch included 2020 highlights and a summary of the year in review.

Year in Review

Chamber President Shaun Thompson said they have 160 members and have received numerous membership inquiries.

Thompson mentioned a few activities and events hosted by the Chamber: Golf Tournament, Luncheons and a Policy Committee formed to address issues affecting business and write policies to take to the Alberta and Canadian Chamber or to local government to address those concerns directly.

One policy, titled.” Skilled Labour in Alberta & the Automated Future,” addresses possible shortages in the skilled labour market with automation.

Round table discussions on development with large businesses and developers in town took place to see what is needed and what businesses see as possible roadblocks.

The Chamber co-hosted a Coeur de Morinville Open House with the town to listen to concerns with the Area Structure Plan.

The Made in Morinville Fall Show provided a place for small and home-based businesses to showcase their products and they had 48 vendors and 600 attend the event.

Thompson said next year this may be held in the Leisure Centre.

For the business awards, they had a record 47 nominations and over 200 attend the Business Awards Gala.

Thompson said they distributed over 4000 Business Directories with a few still

available at the office for those needing some.

Colouring books were also distributed to children lined up for the Lite Up the Nite Parade, the Breakfast with Santa and Musee Morinville Museum.

2020 – A look ahead

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk spoke on the new user-friendly web-based data management and software system which simplifies the process of member management services as well as the ability to track member data, events, communications and invoice processing, calendar and more all in one location.

With one login Chamber members will have access to their own membership database, registration of events, free job postings, member to member discounts, the ability to update their searchable profile and so much more from their own computer, giving them a sense of control while reducing Chamber staff time.

The database can be used for referrals, and calendar of events to keep the community up to date on things happening in the area.

The system will have an online member directory searchable by the public by category, name or keyword, events, resources and shortcuts to Personal Information, Company Information, Hot Deals, and Job Postings.

Pawluk said this should be going online in early January.

The Spring Tradeshow is in discussion for the last weekend in April at the Leisure Centre.

The next Chamber Luncheon is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2020.