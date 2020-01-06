RCMP Major Crimes investigating human remains found near Redwater

by Morinville News Staff

The Redwater RCMP has engaged the Major Crimes Unit to take over a suspicious death investigation.

At 8 a.m. Jan. 4, the Redwater RCMP responded to a complaint in a field on Range Road 203A, roughly 18 kilometres southeast of Redwater.

Human remains were located and the RCMP determined the situation was suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 6 in order to determine the cause of death. The RCMP are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the remains.

Additional details are not currently available.