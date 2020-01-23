Jets fall to Edmonton Mustangs

by Morinville News Staff

It should have been an easy win for the Morinville Jets on the road Wednesday night when they took on the Capital Junior Hockey League’s bottom-ranked Edmonton Mustangs.

But the Jets fell 3-2 in that contest in regulation time, giving the Mustangs their third win of the season and bringing themselves to an 11-21-1 record with five games left in the season.

The Jets started the night leading Edmonton 1-0 but found themselves trailing 2-1 by the six-minute mark in the middle frame. The Jets responded with one, which was answered by the Mustangs with 27 seconds left on the clock.

The Jets take on the Riggers Friday night on the road and return home Sunday night to face the Regals at 7:30 p.m.