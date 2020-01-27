MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Fleetwood Mac tribute hits Cultural Centre stage

Jan 27, 2020 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

Above: Crystal Goodfellow as Christine McVie and Laurie Slater as Stevie Nicks.

photos by Lucie Roy

Mac Daddy: The Fleetwood Mac Experience was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday night with more than 270 in attendance.

In 1977 the members of Fleetwood Mac, an English-American rock band formed in London included John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

The Mac Daddy performers consisted of David Gaitan Galvez on bass as John McVie, Crystal Goodfellow on the keyboard as Christine McVie, Mark Donaghy on guitar as Lindsey Buckingham, Laurie Slater on vocal as Stevie Nicks and David Bowden on drums as Mick Fleetwood.

In response to a Morinville Facebook post on Saturday night’s show, the group commented they enjoyed performing in Morinville.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to the show,” the group wrote. “We had a great time performing for you and bringing the music of Fleetwood Mac to Morinville.”

The next show in the 2019-2020 season is The Zaniac Comedy Show on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the family show are $10 each or $35 for a family four-pack. Tickets are available at the cultural centre box office.

