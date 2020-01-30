MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

St. Albert RCMP-Requesting Public Assistance-Suspicious activity.

Jan 30, 2020 admin Crime & Police 3

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – RCMP are requesting public assistance to identify a suspicious male involved in two separate incidents at Servus Place, public pool in St Albert. A male inappropriately touched females that were using the pool.

The suspicious male is described as:

· Mid 20s
· Dark skin
· 5’7” tall
· Medium build
· Black hair
· Brown eyes

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

St Albert RCMP are asking the public ‘s assistance for any information in relation to these incidents or identifying those responsible. Please contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9348 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

3 Comments

Leave a Reply