St. Albert RCMP-Requesting Public Assistance-Suspicious activity.

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – RCMP are requesting public assistance to identify a suspicious male involved in two separate incidents at Servus Place, public pool in St Albert. A male inappropriately touched females that were using the pool.

The suspicious male is described as:

· Mid 20s

· Dark skin

· 5’7” tall

· Medium build

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

St Albert RCMP are asking the public ‘s assistance for any information in relation to these incidents or identifying those responsible. Please contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play