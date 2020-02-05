MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

PeeWee AA Sting hosting a tournament this weekend

Feb 5, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 1

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon PeeWee (U13) AA Sting will take to the ice this weekend for their fourth annual Showcase Tournament Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9.

The tournament takes place in Morinville, Legal and Bon Accord.

Organizer Retelle Poitras said there are 10 AA level teams entered in the tournament. Joining the Sting, are the KC Columbians, Leduc Roughnecks, CAC Cutting Edge Flooring, Strathcona Warriors, Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, Blackfoot Chiefs, Peace River Colts, Lakeland Panthers, and Bow Valley.

The Sting play their first game in Morinville Thursday at 4 p.m. against the KC Columbians.

On Friday, the Sting play the Leduc Roughnecks at 9 a.m. and move on to face the Lakeland Panthers at 3 p.m. Both games are at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

Saturday, the Sting hit the ice at noon in Morinville to play the Peace River Colts.

The gold medal game will take place in Morinville on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Poitras said the Showcase Tournament would include an All-Star game on Saturday at 6 p.m. “We also have a Facebook event as well, not to mention the Raffle table and 50/50.”

