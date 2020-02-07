Singing sensation calls Morinville home

Photo provided by Breanne Lessard with Eclectic Photography.

by Lucie Roy

Krista Mulberry did a bit of touring growing up and after high school. She’s worked with choral groups performing in Ireland, France, and Italy. The rest of her performances have been in Canada.

Krista Mulberry is a Mezzo-soprano. Mezzo-soprano is the medium female singing voice in opera and non-classical music in the choir and usually plays supporting roles.

Many may know her as the singer at the annual Community Christmas Non-denominational Celebration held annually at St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville in December.

Last year was the first time she sang on the main level of the church instead of from the balcony. Mulberry said a friend played the piano for her, something different and fun.

“I always love doing that. So important to give back to the community,” said Mulberry.

Upcoming engagements

If you would like to see and hear her sing, the next performances for Mulberry include the Edmonton Opera Valentine’s Day Gala- Edmonton Opera Chorus on Feb..12 at the Edmonton Convention Center. She will be performing in the chorus for that.

Pop Goes the Opera is a company she performs with quite a bit and has been with them since they started. It is their fifth anniversary, and the Five Years and Counting Anniversary Concert and Celebration is at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Edmonton on Feb. 22.

Edmonton Metropolitan Orchestra presents A Night at the Opera-Comedy Tour on Feb. 29 at the McDougall United Church in Edmonton.

From Mar. 5-14, she will be performing the role of Benoit with Mercury Opera as they present Puccini’s La Boheme at the Citadel Theatre in St. Albert.

She is reprising the role of Benoit, the landlady, in La Boheme, which she performed last season at Chez Pierre Cabaret.

Mulberry said, “It is lots of stuff on the go right now. It is going to be busy but exciting.”

She is also working with a voice teacher that has pushed her in ways that she needed to be pushed, and Mulberry said she is very fortunate to have her as a guide.

Past performances include Praskowia in the Merry Widow at Edmonton Opera and the University of Alberta, the witch in Hansel and Gretel and Amastre in Xerxes.

Past concerts include the Alberta Symphony Orchestra’s Tribute to Renoir, Edmonton Youth Orchestra and the Royal Canadian Artillery Band for the 100th year gala for the PPCLI. (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry).

Since 2010 she has performed in more than 15 main stage productions with Edmonton Opera as a member of its chorus and many concerts and recitals throughout Canada.

Family Life

Mulberry and her husband John have called Morinville home for 10 years, and their two children keep them busy.

Family and friends brought them here, and their life is here.

She said they love the sense of community, friends in the community and they met here(husband) and that it would be an amazing place for their kids to grow up.

She loves Morinville, the festive spirit of the community, all the festivals.

“It is great to see all of the incoming with the Morinville Cultural Centre, all of the groups they are bringing in and all the artists they are featuring. It is really nice to see the community bringing out things and supporting them. I think it is a community that is growing in the arts scene. Even with the high school doing their productions, I think it is giving the young and upcoming the opportunity to perform and expand their skills.”

“Even to have the live entertainers at the cultural centre, to have a place for that to happen and the stage and lights- all new.”

Mulberry said it is starting to remind her of North Battleford, Sask. where she grew up.

She started her career there. It was a community that was focused on the arts.

They had strong music training, which also meant private lessons and choir.

After high school, she wanted to pursue music in her career and came out to the University of Alberta and studied music in voice performance.

Mulberry currently works full time with a non-profit organization that provides Day Programs for seniors and also continuing her singing career and has been performing in Edmonton and area.

Between daycare, opera and both working full-time, it is busy.

There are lots of exciting things happening for Mulberry in the future, and as the kids get older, she hopes to do more performing and be able to travel a little bit more.