Project Lock Up marks its one-year anniversary

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Rural Crime Watch, Alberta Citizens on Patrol and Alberta Crime Stoppers, joined the Alberta RCMP Monday in marking the first anniversary of Project Lock Up.

Announced in February of 2019, Project Lock Up created a framework allowing the RCMP and its enforcement and citizen-led partners to provide enhanced response to repeat victims of property crime. The program is based on a UK model that saw a 30 per cent decrease in residential break and enters.

RCMP Crime Reduction Analysts review data from calls to police to identify the areas where break and enters occur most often.

That data is then used by law enforcement, and citizen-led stakeholder groups to guide patrols in the areas hit hardest by break-and-enters. Alberta RCMP provided patrol briefings and Crime Map access to Rural Crime Watch and Citizens on Patrol to help be the eyes and ears of police in crime-heavy areas.

“I want Albertans to know that we are listening to their concerns – Project Lock Up has improved the way that we respond to victims, turning our focus to those repeatedly victimized by crime,” said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer, Alberta RCMP in a media release. “With the help of our enforcement partners and citizen-led crime prevention groups, Project Lock Up has enabled us to better identify Albertans who need our support and provide them with real and concrete ways of making them safer in their homes and businesses.”

