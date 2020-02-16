MCHS Sr. Boys take gold, Sr. Girls take bronze in weekend tournaments

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community High School Sr. Boys hosted their home tournament Friday and Saturday. They emerged from the two-day series with gold after defeating Peace Wapiti 81-66 in the final game.

The tournament medals run began Friday morning when the Sr. Boys faced the Barrhead Gryphons in the tournament opener. In that contest, the Wolves lead the day throughout four quarters, finishing with a 72-39 win.

Saturday morning saw the Sr. Boys face Louis St. Laurent in an early morning game, one which the Boys won handily 90-39.

Their opponents for the gold-medal game came down to a contest between Peace Wapiti and Bellerose, both of whom had won their games the day before. Peace Wapiti took down East Glen 99-77 on Friday, and Bellerose upset Parkland 90-64.

When those two teams faced each other, it was the Peace Wapiti Titans with a narrow 77-70 win over Bellerose, putting them on the gold-medal path as well.

The final game held late Saturday afternoon was MCHS’ from the start. The Sr. Boys lead the Titans through four quarters. Advancing from a 34-15 lead after one, the Wolves built to 51-28 for a 23-point lead at the half. After three, the Boys had given up some ground to the Titans, leading by only 18 points at 62-44. Peace Wapiti continued to whittle away at the Wolves’ lead in the final quarter, but not enough to turn the tide. The Wolves won the day 81-66.

In the bronze game, Bellerose defeated Louis St. Laurent 85-82.

photo courtesy Joanne Deveau

SR. GIRLS TAKE BRONZE

The Senior Girls played over the weekend in a tournament on the road.

Their gold chances were taken away in the semi-finals when they fell to Archbishop 68-59, putting them on the path for bronze against Memorial.

In that game, like the Sr. Boys, the girls lead through all four quarters.

The Wolves started the bronze game with a 16-6 lead over Memorial at the end of the first quarter, building to 31-21 and the same 10-point margin at the half. After three, it was 42-34 in the Sr. Girls’ favour as Memorial shaved the Wolves’ lead down to eight points. The final quarter saw the Wolves build their lead to 17 points for a 61-44 finish and bronze in the tournament.