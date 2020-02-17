The week in photos

by Lucie Roy

The Snowman Festival was held on Sunday with numerous family activities taking place in town.

The ACFA (Associations Canadienne francaise de l’Alberta) Centralta Region set up the Sugar Shack at Morinville Fish & Game and provided free maple taffy for all.

There were more than 100 in attendance and on the pond for the Fish & Game Bob Foster Fun Fishing Day. They had cleared trails this year on the ice to go from one location to the next with holes ready to just drop a line in.

MFGA (Morinville Fish & Game Association) Chair Damon Taylor said no trophy presentation took place and no fish caught this year.

The event included free hot dogs and hot chocolate and prizes.

Jack Reader MFGA History and Training Info Chair was busy measuring the moose antlers that scored 102 6/8 inches.

The activities at the MCCC (Morinville Community Cultural Centre) included the Friends of the Community Library working the concession.

There were more than 350 out for the Free Family Movie Night presented by Morinville News in partnership with the Town.

There were almost 200 attending the Porcelain Mug Decorating presented by Home Hardware in partnership with the Town.

In 1965 a new national symbol was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Saturday, Feb. 15 was Canada’s National Flag Day.

The Volume 4(for) History Committee provided an opportunity to feature a brief history on the flag and have flags, buttons, decals, flying discs and other items free for the taking.

Addison and Emma Berry were looking over the many items on Thursday in the foyer at the MCCC.

The Canadian Red Ensign was the de facto Canadian national flag from 1868 until 1965 when it was replaced by the maple leaf design.

The Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middles School Box Social was held Thursday.

The Box Social is a tradition for Valentine’s Day to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Each year students either prepare lunches and bid on them.

This year the boys made the lunch and the girls bid with GHP teacher Vince Falcone as auctioneer.

This year there was 45 lunches for 176 people, with two lunches for eight, eight lunches for six, nineteen lunches for four and many for two.

This year’s challenge was 200 participants, 50 lunches made and raising more than $1400.

GHP teacher Peggy Dugan said they raised $1400 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Last year’s they had 176 participants, 41 lunches and raised $1400.

For the first GHP Box Social in 2009, they had 156 participants, 48 lunches and made $880.

The meals were enjoyed in the Valentine’s decorated cafeteria.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, seniors went on a tour of the STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society) facility located at the Edmonton International Airport.

The trip had a special meaning as most of those who attended knew of someone who had been flown by STARS or that have been supporters of STARS for many years.

You can read the Full story here.

The Morinville Citizens on Patrol held the Association’s Annual General Meeting Monday,

Feb. 10 at Higher Grounds.

The community watch organization operates patrols in Morinville and Cardiff to act as extra eyes and ears for the Morinville RCMP.

You can read the Full story here.