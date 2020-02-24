Morinville Sports Shorts

MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

The MCHS Sr. Girls finished fourth in a tournament in Wetaskiwin over the weekend.

The Sr. Girls won their opening game against Taber, a fourth-ranked team, 50-40 to move on Saturday morning to face Brooks. In that contest, they fell 50-45 to head to the bronze medal game Saturday night. Although they lead through the first two quarters against Medicine Hat, fortunes reversed in the third quarter and the Sr. Girls were tailing 34-30. By the ending buzzer, the deficit remained a four-point difference with Medicine Hat winning 48-44.

Sr. Boys take gold in Stetler Tournament

The Morinville Community High School Sr. Boys took gold over the weekend in Stettler. The Boys entered the final round against St. Paul and emerged with a significant 111-69 win.

Sturgeon Sting Midget AA

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting were two for two over the weekend.

