Letter: borrowing billions in crisis

Mar 18, 2020

I understand the pressures the government is under, decisions on the fly.

Doing the best they can, and thank you for the extended hours and efforts to all levels.

I do wish that it would be pointed out that every time they say “we are providing billions” they are actually saying “we are borrowing billions”

And when this is analyzed at the end, asking the question “what would our financial position have been if we had not had the restrictive policies since 2015.”

Alan from Morinville

  1. Dear Alan. Stop worrying about economics and worry about health. Can’t have a healthy economy without healthy people. The ignorance and ideological stupidity never ceases to amaze me.

