MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Smith Music offering free live weekly music lesson

Mar 19, 2020 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville 6

by Stephen Dafoe

Smith Music wants to do its part to help keep local kids entertained and have scheduled a free weekly group guitar lesson online for children.

The lesson will take place Mondays at 1 p.m. starting Mar. 30, and lessons will stream on the Smith Music Facebook page so anyone can follow along.

“The format will be that I will teach three students live,” Smith said. “Users watching the stream can follow along, and Facebook questions will be answered at the end of the lesson.

Smith said he is currently looking for three volunteers between the age of 10 and 12 that have never played music. If volunteers do not have instruments, Smith Music will help arrange loaning instruments free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Volunteers will join the lesson via Zoom, a free App.

For more information call Smith Music at 780-862-0340

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9521 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

6 Comments

Leave a Reply