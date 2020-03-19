Smith Music offering free live weekly music lesson

by Stephen Dafoe

Smith Music wants to do its part to help keep local kids entertained and have scheduled a free weekly group guitar lesson online for children.

The lesson will take place Mondays at 1 p.m. starting Mar. 30, and lessons will stream on the Smith Music Facebook page so anyone can follow along.

“The format will be that I will teach three students live,” Smith said. “Users watching the stream can follow along, and Facebook questions will be answered at the end of the lesson.

Smith said he is currently looking for three volunteers between the age of 10 and 12 that have never played music. If volunteers do not have instruments, Smith Music will help arrange loaning instruments free of charge.

Volunteers will join the lesson via Zoom, a free App.

For more information call Smith Music at 780-862-0340