Letter: Morinville Baptist Church moving to livestreaming

Dear Editor:

We deeply regret that until further notice we will not be having our Sunday morning public service due to the Covid19 crisis. There is some good news though. God willing, we will livestream a message at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday morning until the virus subsides. Everyone is invited to go to www.morinvillebaptist.ca. On the website you will find a menu bar and-you may click on “sermons.”

We wish to remind you that we are here to do what we can to support families both inside our church and the community as a whole.

Pastor Bill Wicks
Morinville Baptist Church

