Albertans can now apply for emergency isolation support

Mar 25, 2020 admin COVID-19, Province 2

by Morinville News Staff

The government announced Wednesday that MyAlberta is now receiving emergency isolation support applications from working Albertans who are self-isolating or who are the sole caregivers for someone in self-isolation. Qualifying applicants will receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through Interac e-Transfer.

The funding is part o a previously announced $50 million in financial support for self-isolating Albertans with no other source of income.

Eligibility

To be eligible, working Alberta adults experiencing a total or significant loss of income as a result of having to self-isolate or care for a dependent who is self-isolating can apply for emergency isolation support payments if:

1. They have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
2. They are caring for a dependent who is self-isolating.
3. They have otherwise been directed by health authorities to self-isolate.
4. They are not receiving compensation from any other source.

Full eligibility criteria and the application can be found at alberta.ca.

Once eligibility has been confirmed, Albertans will be asked to create a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, required to complete the application. Information from the applicant’s Alberta driver’s licence or ID card is used to confirm identity by matching information on the card to the government’s motor vehicles database. Once identity is confirmed, Albertans can complete the emergency isolation support application.

