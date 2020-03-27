St. Albert RCMP investigate Walmart Robbery

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On March 25, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m. St. Albert RCMP responded to a burglary alarm with two hits to the rear exit door, at Walmart.

Members arrived and learned that a male was in the electronic section of the store, spoke with a sales representative and inquired about ipads. The male tried to distract the employee by making a phone call and then started grabbing multiple ipads and put them into a large bag. The employee tried to stop the individual but the male said he had a gun, so the employee backed off.

The unknown male ran from the electronics department and exited the rear of store, setting off the exit door alarm.

The unknown male is described as:

Caucasian

Wearing a dark baseball cap

Wearing a black fall jacket

Wearing clear plastic gloves

Wearing a medical mask

Facial hair – beard

Carrying 2 large bags

The employee was not hurt in the robbery nor was any firearm seen. St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the unknown male involved in the robbery.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play. The St. Albert RCMP also has a Drug Tip Line, 780-460-3784, where members of the community can call anonymously to report information related to suspected drug trafficking.