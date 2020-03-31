Alberta investment in pipeline a call for regulatory system fix, CTF says

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says Canada’s regulatory system is in need of fixing so that job creators can build pipelines without relying on taxpayers.

“Politicians needs [sic] to get their act together so we can get big projects built and taxpayers aren’t put on the hook for pipelines,” said CTF’s Alberta Director Franco Terrazzano. “That means in Canada we need to repeal damaging legislation such as Bill C-69 and Bill C-48.

“Taxpayers are always concerned about higher debt, but if businesses could actually build pipelines in Canada there would be no need for Premier Jason Kenney to spend tax dollars on Keystone XL.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Monday morning that the Government of Alberta will spend $1.5 billion in an equity investment in Keystone XL this year, and provide a $6-billion loan guarantee in 2021.

The Canadian Energy Pipelines Association have raised concerns about completing major projects in Canada.

“It is difficult to imagine that a new major pipeline could be built in Canada under the Impact Assessment Act [Bill C-69],” said CEPA head Chris Bloomer.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says it has calculated that the pipeline deficit and higher price differential could have reduced the federal government’s revenue by $13 billion between 2013 and 2023.

“Taxpayers are being dragged further into debt because politicians are holding up pipelines in Canada and that needs to stop,” Terrazzano said. “In the meantime, Premier Kenney needs to consistently report back to Albertans on the progress of Keystone XL and provide clear transparency to show taxpayers what’s happening with their money. And Kenney needs [to] get taxpayers money back as quickly as possible.”