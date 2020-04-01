Government pulling meat inspectors from retirement to help strengthen food supply

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says its meat inspectors are sharing resources with federal meat inspectors to ensure a consistent supply of safe food products for Albertans and Canadians.

Training that will allow provincial meat inspectors to work in high-priority federally licensed plants in Alberta is to begin soon.

“We must continue to provide high-quality food for Canadians while ensuring we protect the health of our workers. By working together, our governments have ensured we have a COVID-19 contingency plan for inspection services,” said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen said it is critical for Alberta families, the food supply and the economy that the meat industry operates at its maximum capacity.

“We are working with the CFIA [Canadian Food Inspection Agency] to integrate our provincial inspectors into federally-licenced plants to help keep Albertans fed,” Dreeshan said.

The government says the food processing industry is experiencing increased demand due to COVID-19 and that the redeployments will ensure the province’s continued ability to provide meat inspections and keep food products on shelves. To help, the province is bringing back retired inspectors.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulates approximately 74 animal slaughter, meat processing and meat storage establishments in Alberta.