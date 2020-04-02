MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Letter: Every Canadian must look in mirror on pandemic

Apr 2, 2020 admin COVID-19, Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

Finally, a reporter asked the PM this morning why we were not prepared for an emergency after his government has been in office for five years.

Yes, the government is accountable for the billions spent on birthday parties, hockey arenas, given to TV fundraisers, foundations, and on and on.

But, every Canadian must look in the mirror, media and public alike, and ask what their voices and actions were in accepting these things.

We all knew about SARS, Ebola, MERS, etc.

We will get through this, suffering, personally and financially. If, however, we expect this to change by politicians learning, without our changing behaviors and directing government, we will quickly be back on the same road

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Alan Otway
Morinville

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9605 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

COVID-19

NDP, staff and parents calling on UCP to reverse education cuts

Mar 30, 2020 admin COVID-19, Province, Schools and youth 0

Premier Jason Kenney has been called on by the NDP staff and parents to reverse a $128-million cut to Alberta’s schools announced by press release Saturday afternoon. The Official Opposition charge that the cuts will force more than 20,000 layoffs and remove critical support to students when the NDP say they are most needed. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville Fire Department and RCMP make birthday special for local girl

Apr 2, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, People 10

A young lady in Cardiff, Nevaeh DePape, who was unable to have a regular birthday due to social distancing had a special birthday anyway when Morinville Fire Department members, along with Morinville RCMP Detachment members, did a birthday parade past her house.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply