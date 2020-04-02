Letter: Every Canadian must look in mirror on pandemic

Finally, a reporter asked the PM this morning why we were not prepared for an emergency after his government has been in office for five years.

Yes, the government is accountable for the billions spent on birthday parties, hockey arenas, given to TV fundraisers, foundations, and on and on.

But, every Canadian must look in the mirror, media and public alike, and ask what their voices and actions were in accepting these things.

We all knew about SARS, Ebola, MERS, etc.

We will get through this, suffering, personally and financially. If, however, we expect this to change by politicians learning, without our changing behaviors and directing government, we will quickly be back on the same road

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Alan Otway

Morinville