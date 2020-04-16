MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Legal family planning car adventure outing to aid Stollery

Apr 16, 2020 admin Legal, Local News, Morinville, People, Regional News 0

by Stephen Dafoe

A Legal couple is planning the 2nd Annual Collin’s Carventure in partnership with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event, taking place Saturday, May 9th, is described by organizers as a scavenger hunt thrill ride with nearly twenty stops and challenges around St.Albert and Edmonton.

Andrew and Jenessa Beaton raised $2,000 for the Stollery last year with the inaugural event because they wanted to give back to the hospital for helping their son, Collin.

“Our son, Collin, was born with a heart defect called double inlet left ventricle with pulmonary atresia and dextrocardia,” explained Andy Beaton. “Essentially, this means that he was born without a connection between his heart and lung. Because of this, he would not have lived more than a couple of days.”

Beaton said Collin he has had three open-heart surgeries since birth; the first at only four days old. In the future, he will require more surgeries and a heart transplant.

“The amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the Stollery Children’s Hospital have been nothing short of miracles, not only for Collin but for countless other children and families,” Beaton said.

The family’s gratitude prompted them to repeat of the event annually. Collin’s Carventure challenges teams with puzzles and riddles as they drive across the city. All money raised will go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

With COVID-19 making social distancing a reality, the Carventure will look quite different this year.

“COVID-19 has caused us to completely restructure the format for this year’s Collin’s Carventure,” said Jenessa Beaton in an email interview with Morinville News. “Under normal conditions, we have had teams come early to mingle before the event and have had a little luncheon at the end for teams to discuss their experiences and award our prizes.”

Additionally, the inaugural event had hands-on challenges at each of the stops, something social distancing rules have made impossible.

“This year, given the current social distancing rules, we have had to go completely contactless,” she said. “We have switched from a paper clue and volunteer lead stop to an app that will allow teams to complete their challenges and collect their clues by simply pulling up to the predesignated spot according to their GPS coordinates.”

Participating teams will be awarded points for their challenges and completing the challenges at the stops.

Despite the changes, the Beatons will still be awarding prizes for the most money earned and for the first team to complete the carventure, as well as other prizes.

The couple is hoping people will take part in this year’s event and help them in their goal of raising money for the Stollery.

“Social distancing and self-isolating does not need to be boring and humdrum,” Jenessa Beaton said. “They can still get out with their families, in a safe and contained area, and do something that encourages teamwork, exploring Edmonton and St.Albert in areas that they may not normally visit. [It] is a fun and exciting way to give back to an amazing hospital that has given so much back to so many families.”

Beaton said they couldn’t have done it without the help and amazing support of Jaime Travers.

The deadline to register is Apr. 20. For more information, call 780-217-9780 or email CollinsCarventure@outlook.com.They also have a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/collinscarventure/.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9678 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Province to honour fallen police Sunday

Sep 24, 2010 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Edmonton – Members of the provincial law enforcement community will gather at the Alberta Legislature grounds along side Lieutenant Governor Donald Ethell, Premier Ed Stelmach, Solicitor General and Minister of Public Security Frank Oberle, family members and the public Sept. 26 to commemorate … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Carfentanil seized in St. Albert

Mar 3, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 0

During the course of an investigation the RCMP St. Albert Drug Unit, executed a search warrant in December, 2016 resulting in a quantity of tablets and other controlled substances being seized. The tablets had the appearance of being Oxy 80 prescription tablets and were green in colour. Samples of the tablets seized were sent for analysis to Health Canada. Results of that analysis were received by the RCMP March 2nd, 2017, which confirmed the seized tablets were Carfentanil. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Food & Health

Survivors of Attempted Suicide group offering much-needed support

Apr 3, 2018 admin Food & Health, Local News, Morinville, People, Sturgeon County 12

The world got pretty dark for Morinville resident Wesley Jones, so dark in fact that he attempted to take his own life two summers ago. But sitting across from him in a local coffee shop to talk about the experience and the road of life since, one can hardly imagine it. Jones sits upright, bright and positive about his direction and his mission. That mission is to find people the support that was not there when he needed it most. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply