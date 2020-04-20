Letter: Governments need to gear up for start-up growth

Some people who have closed their business due to the virus may never reopen.
Fortunately, we are a nation of entrepreneurs.
The virus has also shown many opportunities for the future.
Someone needs to develop the Pantry/ Emergency storage remodels that people will look for basements, carports, attics, and basements.
I hope some of the government agencies are gearing up to support growth in start-ups.
As god is my witness, I will never run out of toilet paper again!
Alan Otway
Morinville
Be the first to comment