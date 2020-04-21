MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: Alternatives & Options [VIDEO]

Apr 21, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In our second segment in the series, we talk to Thomas Kirsop of Alternatives & Options, a vape shop with locations in Morinville and St. Albert, about how they are operating to continue to serve their customers, as well as some thoughts for other businesses in the area.

Alternatives & Options is located at 9510 100 St, Morinville and also at 585 St Albert Trail #65, St. Albert. You can reach them by phone at 780-939-0141 or online at facebook.com/altoptvapour

