Alberta museums go online with #MuseumFromHome initiative

by Morinville News Staff

Social media is being used to bring the province’s historic sites and museums into Albertans’ homes. Alberta’s provincial historic sites and museums will be joining the #MuseumFromHome movement, which began around the world after museums closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says new digital content will be uploaded every week, including educational content, crafts for children, and exclusive tours by museum staff.

The campaign kicked off Friday with an interview between eela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women and the Royal Alberta Museum about their immense bug collection.

“Our historic sites and museums may be temporarily closed for public safety, but our dedicated staff have created new ways to connect with Albertans and museum lovers around the world,” Aheer said in a media release Friday. “We are going to show off what makes Alberta amazing and why everyone should visit Alberta, our sites and museums once they open again.”

Albertans can follow the social media accounts of their favourite historic sites and museums each week for new content.

Below is a list of some of the content currently available:

The Royal Alberta Museum’s livestream features Western Painted Turtles, Peacock Mantis Shrimp and other creatures from the Bug Gallery.

Remington Carriage Museum’s latest video is on the province’s connection to Canada Dry and the prohibition era.

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village has posted a video on how you can create your own pysanky (traditional decorated eggs), along with bread recipes.

In its first video in an exclusive behind-the-scenes series, the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology shares a sneak peek of its collection, which spans the history of life on Earth – from some of the oldest known fossils to the extinction of the dinosaurs, and beyond.
Support local artisans through online shopping.

