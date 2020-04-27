MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

It’s YOUR Business: RT Septic & Water Systems Inc.

Apr 27, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In this segment, we talk to Rick Tipple from RT Septic & Water Systems Inc. about the services they are currently offering.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

RT Septic Systems is located in Sturgeon County. You can reach them by phone at 780-246-8141 or online at www.rtsepticsys.ca and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rtsepticsys/.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9728 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply