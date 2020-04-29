Alberta allowing registries to offer remote services

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta registry agents are now allowed to offer a variety of services by phone, email or fax to minimize the number of people visiting registry offices in person.

The temporary measure affects corporate registry services, personal property services and select motor vehicle services, including vehicle registration renewals and replacement or cancellation of driver’s licences.

Below is a list of the remote services on offer.

• All corporate registry services, available by fax or email

• All personal property registry services, available by fax or email

• Select motor vehicles services, available by telephone, fax, mail or email (with secure encryption), including:

• One-year driver’s licence and identification card renewals (with existing photo)

• Driver’s licence and ID card replacement or cancellation

• Vehicle registration renewals

• If no changes are required to passenger vehicle or motorcycle registrations, one-year renewals can be completed online

• Duplicate vehicle registration certificates

• Replacement expiry date stickers for licence plates

• Vehicle registration transfers (to a new vehicle)

• Driver abstracts

• Specialty plate orders

Services requiring in-person service include:

• New driver’s licence or ID card applications

• Driver’s licence and ID card renewals requiring an updated photo

• Vital Statistics services, such as ordering birth or death certificates