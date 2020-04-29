It’s YOUR Business: Men on Fire with Travis Belanger

Morinville News is reaching out to some of our local businesses still operating during the pandemic to talk about what they are offering, how they are operating, and what advice they have for other businesses in and around Morinville.

In this segment, we talk to Travis Belanger of Men on Fire about how he helps men Ignite Their Life and reclaim their passion & purpose through men’s groups, coaching, speaking, workshops & corporate events.

You can visit his page at https://www.facebook.com/menonfirecoaching/