Alberta COVID-19 daily update for Apr. 30

Above is the Apr. 30 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5,355. Of that number, 2,161 (40.3%) Albertans have recovered, and 89 (1.6%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours. A previously recorded death has been reclassified as non-COVID-related.

To date, 544 of the province’s cases have been at continuing care facilities, 908 among Cargill workers, 631 of whom have recovered. JBS workers and contractors account for 333 cases.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for Apr. 30, 2020
NEW CASES 190
TOTAL CASES* 5355
RECOVERIES 2,161 (40.3%)
NEW DEATHS 2
DEATHS TO DATE 89 (1.6%)
TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 5051
TESTS TO DATE 148,937

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.

