Alberta COVID-19 Update May 5

Above is the May 5 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media.
by Morinville News Staff
Alberta reported another 54 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5893. Of that number, 3219 (54.6%) Albertans have recovered, and 106 (1.7%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours.
Of the province’s cases, 622 are connected with continuing care facilities, 949 (810 recovered) with the Cargill plant, 487 with the JBS plant, and 36 at the Harmony processing plant.
|NEW CASES
|57
|TOTAL CASES*
|5893
|RECOVERIES
|3219 (54.6%)
|NEW DEATHS
|2
|DEATHS TO DATE
|106 (1.8%)
|TESTS LAST 24 HOURS
|2,293
|TESTS TO DATE
|167,015
|HOSPITALIZATIONS
|87
|ICU
|20
|STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES
|1
* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE
** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES
Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.
Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.
Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.
Please note: Morinville News is not able to provide details on the number of cases in specific municipalities as AHS is not providing that information unless it occurs in a particular facility. We are also not able to provide details on how individual cases in Sturgeon County or St. Albert are doing as AHS does not provide those details due to patient privacy.
