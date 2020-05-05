Alberta COVID-19 Update May 5

Above is the May 5 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta reported another 54 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 5893. Of that number, 3219 (54.6%) Albertans have recovered, and 106 (1.7%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the province’s cases, 622 are connected with continuing care facilities, 949 (810 recovered) with the Cargill plant, 487 with the JBS plant, and 36 at the Harmony processing plant.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 5, 2020 NEW CASES 57 TOTAL CASES* 5893 RECOVERIES 3219 (54.6%) NEW DEATHS 2 DEATHS TO DATE 106 (1.8%) TESTS LAST 24 HOURS 2,293 TESTS TO DATE 167,015 HOSPITALIZATIONS 87 ICU 20 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 1

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.