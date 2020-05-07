Alberta COVID-19 Update May 7 – No active cases in Sturgeon County

Above is the May 7 daily briefing from Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and questions from media. Morinville News will update the table below with the day’s statistics when they are available from the Government of Alberta website.

Alberta reported another 54 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 6,017. Of that number, 3,809 (63.3%) Albertans have recovered, and 114 (1.9%) have died, two of those deaths in the last 24 hours.

All 12 of Sturgeon County’s cases have now recovered, according to May 7’s geospatial data.

Government of Alberta COVID-19 Statistics for May 7, 2020 NEW CASES 54 TOTAL CASES* 6,017 RECOVERIES 3,809 (63.3%) NEW DEATHS 2 DEATHS TO DATE 114 (1.9%) TESTS LAST 24 HRS 3,818 TESTS TO DATE 174,327 HOSPITALIZATIONS 85 ICU 18 STURGEON COUNTY ACTIVE CASES 0

* TOTAL CASES INCLUDE RECOVERIES AND DEATHS TO DATE

** PERCENTAGES ARE OF TOTAL CASES

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website



Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Localized case information can be found by following the links for interactive data on the above page.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.