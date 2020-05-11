Province says CORE hub will help Alberta’s seniors

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says its new $40,000 Collaborative Online Resources and Education (CORE) online hub will coordinate community services for older Albertans and seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The hub will include online forums to access training, share resources and promote best practices, a link to Alberta 211 for seniors seeking direct supports, and information about volunteer safety, protocols and guidelines.

Additionally, links to funding opportunities and resources to address challenges related to COVID?19.

A total of $720,000 will be invested by the province and its partners Alberta Health Services, Alberta Blue Cross and the federal government through inter-agency programs and initiatives. The United Way of Calgary and Area will administer the hub and act as the project’s fiscal agent.

The government says CORE will make it easier for organizations to share resources and coordinate services, with a particular focus on COVID-19 issues, including transportation, food security, social isolation and home supports. Ultimately, it will help seniors in more remote locations get the support they need.

“We are using this technology to better serve Alberta seniors. Older individuals are among those most at risk for COVID?19. We believe the online knowledge hub will enhance the way organizations support seniors during the pandemic, and help keep them safe as we move forward with our relaunch plans, said Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing.