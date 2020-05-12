Guest Column: The Dalai Lama

Publisher’s Note: Earlier this year, Morinville News Publisher Stephen Dafoe visited Four Winds Public School to talk about journalism and how to write articles, columns and editorials. Below is an article one of the students in Lacey Brockhoff’s class wrote recently. Their project was to choose a Nobel Peace Prize winner that they were interested in or designated with.

by Jackson Womack

The Dalai Lama, searcher of world peace, and leader of the religious Tibet Buddhism is the winner of a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Dalai Lama is a title and is not the first to wear this title. Dalai lama is the 14th to be named a Dalai Lama. Whenever a Dalli Lama dies their spirit is reborn.

When the 13th Dalai Lama died on December 17, 1933, the high Llamas found a boy, Tenzin Gyatso who was born on July 6, 1935 and who was believed to be the reincarnation of Thubten Gyatso the 13th Dalai Lama.

Seventy-eight years later the Dalai Lama continues to send the message of peace, non-violence, and compassionate responsibility for his fellow men and women. The Dalai Lama is a man who guides and assists peaceful expectations.

Ever since the invasion of the Chinese in Tibet October 7, 1950 the Tibetan people have been exiled to India. Thanks to the people of India and from generous donations from around the globe, the Buddhism home continues to thrive.

The Dalai Lama continues to find a way back to their home of Tibet and to find a way to make peace with the Chinese government.

The United Nations agreed to adopt three resolutions: that China would respect the human rights of Tibet and their religious attributes. People from around the world come to his holiness for wisdom.

“Human affection is Human value,” as the Dalai Lama said. Affection heals you mentally and physically.

The Dalai Lama is a peaceful man, with expectations that will change the world if we listen. That man has gained an award that is legendary on December 10, 1989, the Nobel Peace Prize.