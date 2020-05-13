Letter: Stop kicking doctors when they are down

Dear Premier,

Rescind Bill 21 and stop kicking doctors when they are down

I listened with great interest to the wording of your response today to the question

calling out national leaders for their attack on the oil industry. You said that their

responses are “not good leadership”. You said, “Leadership is meant to bring us

together not to divide”. These words, coming out of your mouth, given their

reference to the oil industry, were not surprising.

I then heard your response to the question from Licia Corbella about the breakdown

of trust between physicians and the health minister. You reiterated that you have

complete faith in his performance and that he has done an extraordinary job in his

role. You went on to spout the same skewed facts about compensation, McKinnon

panel, Ernst and Young report, etc. And to imply that rural physicians are overly

compensated and should be happy with the handouts you have given.

I would respectfully request that you examine your purported opinion on good

leadership with regards to physician compensation. Are you as a leader, bringing us

together? Is your health minister?

You are missing the point entirely if you think this is a compensation issue. If it is,

why not go to binding arbitration?? If physicians are truly as overpaid as you claim,

an independent arbitrator would hand them their contract and it would all be over.

What are you afraid of? Why are you trying to divide rural physicians from urban,

specialists from family doctors? Why are you not allowing negotiations with the

Alberta Medical Association? Why are you enacting bills that give you the power to

change the terms of any agreement at any time?

Make no mistake – this is not a compensation issue – it is a trust issue. There is no

trust left between your health minister and physicians. There is no trust left

between physicians and your government. And this is NOT the sign of good

leadership. No amount of throwing new programs and money at rural physicians

will compensate for the fact that your government has lost this trust and can change

the goalposts again whenever you like.

You claim that you have “listened very carefully to rural physicians and responded”.

I know for a fact that rural and urban physicians across this province are asking you

to negotiate, not on an individual basis, but as a whole, with our medical association.

They know the impact of these changes to our health system. You do not.

Your request to the national leaders attacking oil was, “Please stop kicking us while

we are down. These attacks are unwarranted and divisive”. As a physician, I would

request the same from you and your government. Physicians want to be free to do

our jobs during this pandemic and beyond, without the threat of a government and a

ministry that continually refuses to involve key stakeholders in the way our health

system operates.

Please rescind bill 21. Please reinstate our contract until this pandemic is under

control. And please re-enter negotiations in a meaningful way with the Alberta

Medical Association. These steps will go a long way towards rebuilding trust

between physicians and your government.

Sincerely,

Dr Julie Torrie

Facilitated by #abdocs4patients.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click ad for details

Further signed by concerned Alberta physicians

Dr. Kerri Bossert, MD

Dr. Caroline Spiers, MD

Dr. Hilary Kornder, MD

Dr. Sue Reid, MD

Dr. Mark Belletrutti, MD

Dr. Mikayla Brenneis, MD

Dr. Sabrina Merali, MD

Dr. Amy Tan, MD

Dr. Rebecca Brassington, MD

Dr. Jennifer Ortynski, MD

Dr. Amol Bhargava, MD

Dr. Tasneem Sajwani, MD

Dr. Erin Chapman, MD

Dr. Kim Kelly, MD

Dr. Cheryl Mack, MD

Dr. John Julyan-Gudgeon, MD

Dr. Karen Robertson, MD

Dr. Jennifer C. Chan, MD

Dr. Marsha Quartero, MD

Dr. Yuliya Kolodenko, MD

Dr. Patty Lee, MD

Dr. Charley Boyd , MD

Dr. Sonja Metcalfe , , MD

Dr. Eeshita Arora, MD

Dr. Brad Stewart, MD

Dr. Paul Parks, MD

Dr. Tessa Penrod, MD

Dr. Jennifer Tupper, MD

Dr. Anna-Kristen Siy, MD

Dr. Chris Beavingron, MD

Dr. Alexandra Seal Grant, MD

Dr. Richard Hanelt, MD

Dr. Tamer El Mays, MD

Dr. Caeley Lorincz, , MD

Dr. Paula Dubois, MD

Dr. Charlene Kennedy, MD

Dr. Madalena Dearden, MD

Dr. Makela Nkeirim, MD

Dr. JoAnna Fay, MD

Dr. Ayesha Saeed , MD

Dr. Akolisa Anyaduba, MD

Dr. Christine Froelich, MD

Dr. Bailey Adams, MD

Dr. Noorullah Magsi, MD

Dr. Aref Yeung, MD

Dr. Jian Choo, MD

Dr. Shazma Mithani, MD

Dr. Naomi Fridhandler, MD

Dr. Natashka Pollock, MD

Dr. Kathleen Baergen, MD

Dr. Carmen Fong, MD

Dr. Ashesh Pabbies, MD

Dr. Candice Knoechel, MD

Dr. Freda Lo, MD

Dr. Ricky Agnihotri, MD

Dr. David Motiuk, MD

Dr. Meghan Elkink, MD

Dr. Adel Elsharkawy, MD

Dr. Heather Gooden, MD

Dr. Heather Taylor, MD

Dr. Jan McPhee, MD

Dr. Ryan Roszko, MD

Dr. Adam Nielsen, MD

Dr. Kizza S Muwanguzi, MD

Dr. Everett Zdrill, MD

Dr. Parker Vandermeer, MD

Dr. Lauralee Dukeshire, MD

Dr. Melissa Setiawan, MD

Dr. Michele A. Moss, MD

Dr. Heather Eliason, MD

Dr. Naomi Rittberg, MD

Dr. Sharonjit Bains, MD

Dr. Cherelyn Lakusta, MD

Dr. Heidi Von Engelbrechten, MD

Dr. Mary Cummins, MD

Dr. Shauna Mercer, MD

Dr. Fiona Mattatall, MD

Dr. Anna Tomanek, MD

Dr. DAnita Dey, MD

Dr. Brad Unryn, MD

Dr. Imrana Riaz, MD

Dr. Una Barry, MD

Dr. Naureen Wasey, MD

Dr. Amir Taheri, MD

Dr. Don Punch, MD

Dr. Tehseen Ladha, MD

Dr. Diana Rucker, MD

Dr. Brian Dembinski, MD

Dr. Jan Lombaard, MD

Dr. Andrea Woo, MD

Dr. Melanie Boroja, MD

Dr. Erin Lerner, MD

Dr. Gaylene Genge, MD

Dr. Beatrice du Prey, MD

Dr. Annelies Noordman, MD

Dr. Janet Tse, MD

Dr. Shirline Chia, MD

Dr. Anne Roggensack, MD

Dr. Dinesh Witharana, MD

Dr. Christopher Ewing, MD

Dr. Eileen Estrabillo, MD

Dr. Candy Marcet, MD

Dr. Aaron Pink, MD

Dr. Saad Yasin, MD

Dr. Kathleen Game, MD

Dr. Alex Knebel, MD

Dr. ThucNhi Dang, MD

Dr. Kathy Unger, MD

Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD

Dr. Zahra Ahamed, MD

Dr. Peter Sullivan, MD

Dr. Sean Wilde, MD

Dr. Alicia Mason, MD

Dr. Ayesha Rahim, MD

Dr. Sandy J. Murray , MD

Dr. Kristen Rylance, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Rakhra, MD

Dr. Shawna Lamond, MD

Dr. Akinseinder Osakuade, MD

Dr. Stephanie Frigon, MD

Dr. Phil Vogel, MD

Dr. J. Edward Les, MD

Dr. Lana Myroniuk, MD

Dr. Nicole Roper, MD

Dr. Jessica Kirkwood , MD

Dr. Juliet Fairfac, MD

Dr. Krista Piebiak Patterson, MD

Dr. Brent Turner, MD

Dr. Christine O’Reilly, MD

Dr. Elizabeth McKoen, MD

Dr. Gentle Dingeldein, MD

Dr. Joanna Mundell, MD

Dr. Stephanie D’Agostini, MD

Dr. Suneina Mohan, MD

Dr. Shannon Pfeiffer, MD

Dr. Kerri Johnstone, MD

Dr. Nicola Watkins, MD

Dr. Jennifer Corrales, MD

Dr. Danielle Michaels, MD

Dr. Beavan Talukdar, MD

Dr. Katherine Bisby, MD

Dr. Laura Coughlan, MD

Dr. Diana Grainger, MD

Dr. Sheila Caddy, MD

Dr. Charlotte Haig, MD

Dr. Katherine Kasha, MD

Dr. Rachel Ottenbreit, MD

Dr. Larissa Seredycz, MD

Dr. Noel Grisdale, MD

Dr. Scott Eliason, MD

Dr. Mai Tran, MD

Dr. Barbara Fischer, MD

Dr. Fareeha Nasir, MD

Dr. Saadia Qaiser, MD

Dr. Chelsey King, MD

Dr. Kim Anderson-Hill, MD

Further signed by concerned allied healthcare professionals of Alberta

Kristi Mingo

Michael Tameling

Stephen Sharp

Tracy Zimmer

Kristina Dong

Rebecca Brown

Marie Aitken

Tanis Sawatzky

Rob Kroetsch

Denise Pasieka

Milanne Araneta

Shawn White

Amanda Brayall

Nicole Giesbrecht

Further signed by concerned members of the public

Colin Chubachi

Stephen Anderson

Laura McNabb

Tarita Carnduff

Leslie Bush

Adam McRae

Dave Hughes

Cheryl Menard

Hugh Gilmore

Faiz-Ali Virji

Kevin Kohle

Julie GIbson

Craig Vatcher

Elizabeth (Liz) Acheson

Melissa Ledingham

Darlene Carter

Alexis Plett

Christine Callahan

Craig Belanger

DC Harris

Victoria Qualie

Ty McDougall

Dorothy Hermary

Derek Kwiatkowski

Christina Buchan

Carol Anderson

Sherry Langland

Anthony Cronin

Robyn Hoffman

Lindsey Kemp

Crystal Rubik

Inez Kosinski

James Sylvester

Kellie Verburg

Hollyanne Van Dyk

Jana Haveman

Heather Stocking

C Baker

Kathrin Retana

Erica Thomas

Jodi Richardson

Riske Quartero

Mandy Hadfield

Kenneth Prat

Alena Helgeson

Brendan Bakay

Kathy Davies

Jeanna Unryn

RM Haryett

Tige Procyshyn

Veronique Chesworth

Natasha Pike

Heather Sobey

Connie Egely

Tara Ramsey

Karen Elizabeth Lee

Derek Tapp

Jenny Miller

Tom Edworthy

Derrick Mitchinson

Sharpen Garden

Nathaniel Wielenga

Lindsey Coyle

Mary Oxendale Spensley

Jennifer Rapuano

Claire M Kraatz

Brian Keller

Peggy McCallum

Victoria Ouellette

Brian Woodward

Stephanie Urquhart

Judith Mitchell/Bares

Terry Holmes

Laurel Hounslow

Catriona Byers

Carroll Christoffersen

Sandra Kinney-Anderson

Marilyn Holmes

John Zolis

Challis Elkink

Bruce W Kaufman

Beki Snyder

Patricia Brookhart

Melanie Wong

Lindsy Coney

Gunther Trageser

Tracey Allan

Deirdre O’Kelly Tilley

Erin Hickman

Kate Cecco

Koreen Naugler

Crystal Ellis

Barb Phillips

Kelly Wills

Karen Young

Nicole Thomas

Marina Kooman

James Mather

Andrea Tomchuk

Shelly Pike