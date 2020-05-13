Letter: Stop kicking doctors when they are down

Dear Premier,
Rescind Bill 21 and stop kicking doctors when they are down
I listened with great interest to the wording of your response today to the question
calling out national leaders for their attack on the oil industry. You said that their
responses are “not good leadership”. You said, “Leadership is meant to bring us
together not to divide”. These words, coming out of your mouth, given their
reference to the oil industry, were not surprising.
I then heard your response to the question from Licia Corbella about the breakdown
of trust between physicians and the health minister. You reiterated that you have
complete faith in his performance and that he has done an extraordinary job in his
role. You went on to spout the same skewed facts about compensation, McKinnon
panel, Ernst and Young report, etc. And to imply that rural physicians are overly
compensated and should be happy with the handouts you have given.
I would respectfully request that you examine your purported opinion on good
leadership with regards to physician compensation. Are you as a leader, bringing us
together? Is your health minister?
You are missing the point entirely if you think this is a compensation issue. If it is,
why not go to binding arbitration?? If physicians are truly as overpaid as you claim,
an independent arbitrator would hand them their contract and it would all be over.
What are you afraid of? Why are you trying to divide rural physicians from urban,
specialists from family doctors? Why are you not allowing negotiations with the
Alberta Medical Association? Why are you enacting bills that give you the power to
change the terms of any agreement at any time?
Make no mistake – this is not a compensation issue – it is a trust issue. There is no
trust left between your health minister and physicians. There is no trust left
between physicians and your government. And this is NOT the sign of good
leadership. No amount of throwing new programs and money at rural physicians
will compensate for the fact that your government has lost this trust and can change
the goalposts again whenever you like.
You claim that you have “listened very carefully to rural physicians and responded”.
I know for a fact that rural and urban physicians across this province are asking you
to negotiate, not on an individual basis, but as a whole, with our medical association.
They know the impact of these changes to our health system. You do not.
Your request to the national leaders attacking oil was, “Please stop kicking us while
we are down. These attacks are unwarranted and divisive”. As a physician, I would
request the same from you and your government. Physicians want to be free to do
our jobs during this pandemic and beyond, without the threat of a government and a
ministry that continually refuses to involve key stakeholders in the way our health
system operates.
Please rescind bill 21. Please reinstate our contract until this pandemic is under
control. And please re-enter negotiations in a meaningful way with the Alberta
Medical Association. These steps will go a long way towards rebuilding trust
between physicians and your government.
Sincerely,
Dr Julie Torrie
Facilitated by #abdocs4patients.
Further signed by concerned Alberta physicians
Dr. Kerri Bossert, MD
Dr. Caroline Spiers, MD
Dr. Hilary Kornder, MD
Dr. Sue Reid, MD
Dr. Mark Belletrutti, MD
Dr. Mikayla Brenneis, MD
Dr. Sabrina Merali, MD
Dr. Amy Tan, MD
Dr. Rebecca Brassington, MD
Dr. Jennifer Ortynski, MD
Dr. Amol Bhargava, MD
Dr. Tasneem Sajwani, MD
Dr. Erin Chapman, MD
Further signed by concerned allied healthcare professionals of Alberta
Kristi Mingo
Michael Tameling
Stephen Sharp
Further signed by concerned members of the public
Colin Chubachi
Stephen Anderson
Laura McNabb
