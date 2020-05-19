Letter: Grateful for community and community news support

Just to follow up. [Morinville News] and the town of Morinville have done it again! Thanks to you, Mason was able to raise $1650 and about 200 pounds of food! My brother Trevor and the wonderful drivers at Roadrunners Towing, along with some family surprised the birthday boy with a parade. The new Boston Pizza here in Morinville also reached out and delivered a birthday dinner and two big boxes of food donations. We will be delivering [it] to the food bank on Tuesday.

I’ve attached a couple of pictures, in case you have space for some good news.

Thanks again,

Stacey Buga