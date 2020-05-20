Chamber looking for board members ahead of AGM

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual General Meeting on June 10th from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting, a virtual one due to COVID-19, will introduce Chamber members to the new Board of Directors.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said the Board has the Board currently have seven members. Two people have put their names forward to be Chamber Board members. There is room for two additional members, bringing the Board to eleven. Should there be more than four ho put their name forward, an election will take place.

Pawluk said she had not chosen the meeting platform yet; however, it will be one where members can raise their hands digitally, an essential element of an AGM meeting.

Board member commitment is one meeting per month as well as some time helping with running Chamber events, including the golf tournament and Chamber gala.

“They help me out from a policy and governance perspective, Pawluk said. “The requirements are you have to be a business owner in town or the Sturgeon area and have a willingness to help the business community in general. You get to work with a great, dynamic group.”

Those interested in putting their name forward to be a Chamber Board member can register at MorinvilleChamber.com or contact Roberta Pawluk at 780-939-9462 or chamber@morinvillechamber.com.