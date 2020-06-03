Heritage Lake stocked with 2800 trout

Above: One of the Brook Trout put in Heritage Lake. Most fish stocked averaged 20 centimetres in length. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

On Wednesday morning 800 Brown Trout and 2000 Rainbow were stocked at Heritage Lake.

Jack Reader of the Morinville Fish & Game Association along with Gary Preece and Laurie Semotiuk of the Edmonton Old Timers Fishing Club assisted with the arrival, delivery and stocking of the lake.

Alberta’s Provincial Stocking program supplies roughly 240 lakes with hatchery-reared trout, providing recreational angling opportunities for Albertans.

Earlier this spring, the Fish & Game Association pond was stocked with trout.

Gary Preece with a little Brook Trout.

ADVERTISEMENT





Laurie Semotiuk and Gary Preece of the Edmonton Old Timers Fishing Club assisting with the release of the fish.