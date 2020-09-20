UPDATED: Morinville RCMP seek assistance to locate missing male

Sept. 22 UPDATE – 8:30 a.m.

Morinville, Ab – Today, Mr. THOMPSON was in contact with family, his employer, and the Morinville RCMP detachment. He advises he is ok and is no longer considered missing.

The Morinville RCMP would like to thank the public for the assistance they provided.

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Gibbons, Alta. – The Morinville RCMP are trying to locate missing 56-year-old Tom Thompson. Tom was last seen on Friday evening in the tavern/bar at the Gibbons Hotel. He is believed to have left with an unknown male and female, sometime prior to midnight.

Tom is described as:

Caucasian male

5’11” tall / 190 lbs.

Brown hair / brown eyes

The RCMP wants to verify Tom’s wellbeing. It is not certain how Tom may be getting around, his vehicle remains at his residence.

If you know the whereabouts of Tom Thompson, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.