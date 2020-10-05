St. Jean Baptiste celebrates tradition of the First Mass

by Lucie Roy

Fr. Andrew Schoenberger, Fr. Jonnel Eucare, Fr.Trini Pinca and Seminarian Lester Evangelista. – Lucie Roy PhotosThe Priestly Ordination of Dcn Jonnel Eucare took place Thursday, October 1 at the St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul.

Sunday was an historic day for St. Jean Baptiste Church and their new Father-Fr Jonnel Eucare – the tradition of the First Mass.