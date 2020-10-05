St. Jean Baptiste celebrates tradition of the First Mass

Above: Fr. Andrew Schoenberger, Fr. Jonnel Eucare, Fr.Trini Pinca and Seminarian Lester Evangelista. – Lucie Roy Photos
by Lucie RoyThe Priestly Ordination of Dcn Jonnel Eucare took place Thursday, October 1 at the St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul.
Sunday was an historic day for St. Jean Baptiste Church and their new Father-Fr Jonnel Eucare – the tradition of the First Mass.
Also speaking at the Mass was Fr. Andrew Schoenberger, Formator at St. Joseph Seminary in Edmonton.
People were invited for the Thanksgiving Mass of Fr. Jonnel Eucare on October 3 and 4th at the St Jean Baptiste Church.
The first Mass that a newly- ordained priest celebrates- often at his home parish on the day after his ordination is called his Mass of Thanksgiving.
The church was well decorated, with flowers on the pillars and along the pews and the front of the church.
The priest friends and mentors, seminary companions and parish servers were eager to take part, as well as parishioners to be present for this historic day.
The ceremony was holy and rich in theological meaning and Fr. Eucare spoke of the many who helped him on this journey, thanking them and Morinville, which was deeply moving.
Due to Covid 19 not all could attend and all those wishing to attend had to register ahead of time hoping to have a seat in the church.
Fr. Trini, Fr. Jonnel, Seminarian Lester Evangelista and Fr. Andrew Schoenberger
Fr. Jonnel Eucare
Congratulations Fr. Jonnel!
Congratulations Father Jonnel!
God Bless