Morinville Centennial Community Gardens looking to grow

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Centennial Community Gardens held its annual general meeting this week and have elected a new board. Stacey Buga is the new president, Doug Neuman is vice president, and Michelle Rheubottom will serve as secretary-treasurer. The registrar for the society is Claudia Holland.

“While we had an executive of five members for the 2020 season, we are confident that our new board of four will be up to the task of handling the year end duties and generating some momentum as we roll into the 2021 season,” new president Buga said. “We will be re-opening elections in the Spring for the position of Registrar, Vice President, and Secretary, as well as filling smaller specialized roles within the group.”

Buga said as a new member of the garden, taking on the president’s role of is exciting.

“The efforts of those who filled the role in the past have created an incredible resource for the community that I hope to continue,” she said. “My goal during this term will be to work from the solid foundation that has been built to continue to create relationships with other community groups and individuals.”

One of Buga’s goals is encouraging membership growth for those wanting personal gardening space and other community-minded people who want to support the public garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope to adjust how we use the support received through grants in order to offer an honorarium for some of the more tedious work that has in the past been done by the gardeners,” Buga explained. “This will lessen the burden on our members and hopefully encourage more people to join.”

The Morinville Centennial Community Garden Society meets on the second Tuesday of the month from April through October. April, September and October meetings are at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Other meetings are held, weather permitting, at Champlain Park across from the former Ray McDonald Sports Center.

More info on the Morinville Centennial Community Garden Society can be found on their website at morinville-centennial-community-gardens.business.site or their Facebook page at facebook.com/morinvillecommunitygardens.