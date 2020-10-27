Letter: Shopper disturbed by lack of mask bylaw

Oct 27, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 2

I find it very disturbing that Mornville has voted no to masks during this pandemic.

You want us to shop local , but don’t require masks.

When on my trip to [a local store] which I like very much, I couldn’t believe how many people had no masks and quite a few of them were seniors.

Shame on you.

I will just shop in St. Albert as they wear masks there.

Terry Whitehead

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

2 Comments

  2. Its very nice to shop in Morinville as I don’t have to where a mask! The local business are getting a lot more of my business because of it . Thank you Local business!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply