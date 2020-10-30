Ag for Life Youth in AG-tion nominations now open

by Stephen Dafoe

Ag for Life (Agriculture for Life) has a mandate to deliver educational programming to improve rural and farm safety, and build public understanding around the agricultural industry.

Nominations are now open for Youth in AG-tion program, which recognizes the achievement and contributions of youth leaders that have made a difference in their communities.



“Youth are the future of Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector. Their fresh ideas and attitudes will help build a strong and innovative sector that is ready to meet the changing needs of tomorrow,” said Ag for Life CEO Luree Williamson. “Ag for Life’s Youth in AG-tion is about showcasing their ideas, vision and determination to make a difference in their communities and lives, as they embrace their rural roots.”

Ag for Life will showcase one rural youth in its Youth in AG-tion profile series each month.

Nominations can be made through Ag for Life’s online nomination tool.

More information about this initiative can be found at www.agricultureforlife.ca.