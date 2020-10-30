Ag for Life Youth in AG-tion nominations now open

by Stephen Dafoe
Ag for Life (Agriculture for Life) has a mandate to deliver educational programming to improve rural and farm safety, and build public understanding around the agricultural industry.
Nominations are now open for Youth in AG-tion program, which recognizes the achievement and contributions of youth leaders that have made a difference in their communities.
“Youth are the future of Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector. Their fresh ideas and attitudes will help build a strong and innovative sector that is ready to meet the changing needs of tomorrow,” said Ag for Life CEO Luree Williamson. “Ag for Life’s Youth in AG-tion is about showcasing their ideas, vision and determination to make a difference in their communities and lives, as they embrace their rural roots.”
Ag for Life will showcase one rural youth in its Youth in AG-tion profile series each month.
Nominations can be made through Ag for Life’s online nomination tool.
More information about this initiative can be found at www.agricultureforlife.ca.
Be the first to comment