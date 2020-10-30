Morinville Council Briefs

by Colin Smith

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Town of Morinville is taking steps to ensure the safety of its staff and the public after two of of its employees recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Increased cleaning and contract tracing for the two employees are among the measures being taken, Chief Administrative Officer Stephane Labonne informed Council in a COVID-19 update at its regular meeting on Tuesday, which was held by video conferencing.

Labonne himself is self-isolating because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The CAO noted that Morinville’s pandemic status, according to Alberta Health Services categories, had gone from Open to Watch, as a result of the prorated number of active cases in the community rising to more than 50 per 100,000 population.

As of 4 P.M. Thursday the number of active cases in Morinville was 18, 158.8 per 100,000 population, and AHS had put it in the highest risk category, Enhanced, along with Edmonton and Calgary. More information is available at alberta.ca/covid19.

SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT

Council will be looking at a possible sidewalk replacement program whose costs would be shared 50-50 between the Town and property owners. It passed a motion moved by Councillor Rebecca Balanko asking the Administration to bring a report on the mechanics of a local improvement bylaw for the program to the November 10 Council. Balanko said she wants the proposal, which could see sidewalk replacement initiated by either residents or the Town, to move forward as part of the 2021 budget.

COMMUNITY SERVICES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

What’s happening with the Community Services Advisory Committee?

A motion moved by Councillor Stephen Dafoe will see the Administration provide Council with a report on the status of the committee, which hasn’t met for eight months and whose chair has resigned. The committee includes two Council members as well as community representatives.

Councillor Nicole Boutestein, who sits on the committee was in support of the motion. “Right now this committee is totally underutilized,” she said. “It’s important. This community, especially right now, needs this committee.”

Earlier in the meeting Council appointed two new members to the committee, Stacey Buga and Karyn Hurlbut.