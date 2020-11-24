Kenney’s pandemic update at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Above: Jason Kenney file image

The Government of Alberta announced Tuesday morning that Premier Jason Kenney and other government officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta and the province’s pandemic response at 4:30 p.m. today.

Kenney will be joined by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

That update is widely expected to include new restrictive measures.

Morinville Online will provide details of Tuesday’s announcement as soon as possible after the event.