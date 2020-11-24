Kenney’s pandemic update at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Above: Jason Kenney file image
The Government of Alberta announced Tuesday morning that Premier Jason Kenney and other government officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta and the province’s pandemic response at 4:30 p.m. today.
Kenney will be joined by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.
That update is widely expected to include new restrictive measures.
Morinville Online will provide details of Tuesday’s announcement as soon as possible after the event.
Had to visit emergency ward at Sturgeon hospital couple of days ago. The HSA staff were professional, patient and friendly. Very busy place. Anyone who goes to war with health care workers has his head up his ass. They earn their keep.