Letter: Adopt-a-Family Christmas program underway

Dear Editor and Residents of Morinville,

Here at Adopt A Family, we’ve been busy behind the scenes, planning for an unusual 9th annual campaign. The impacts of this pandemic on our season of giving, remains to be seen. There have been impacts already in our ability to fundraise and there will of course, be increased volunteer, donation and collection protocols in place, but the impact on families is what our organization (and all others in our situation) are bracing for. Part of that planning has been an increased partnership with our community counterparts; Midstream Support Society, Santa Store and Knights of Columbus. We are deeply grateful for the extra collaboration efforts identified this year. Together, we can help the community with increased efficiency and maximize our impact for deserving families.

That said, if you or a family you know could use a little, or a lot of help getting through this holiday season, please fill out an application form and submit it to us. Forms can be found at Town Hall, FCSS office in the MCCC, Morinville Public Library, Higher Grounds Coffee Shop and at all local schools. You can also access the online application form on our face book page: MMM’s Adopt A Family, or emailing us at mmmoms@hotmail.com to request one. Applications will be accepted for processing until December 10th.

You can expect to see donation bins around the community starting December 1st. In the bins, you can place non-perishable food items, new toys, gifts and toiletries. Bins can be found at Coaches Corner, Higher Grounds, The Flower Stop, Jiffy Lube and Dance Connection. Should you like to make a monetary or gift card donation, you can do so by E-transfer or contacting us at mmmoms@hotmail.com, messaging us on face book: MMM Adopt A Family or calling 780-231-6682.

There are a couple of fundraisers happening now to support our cause, running till Mid-December; the AAF Mask fundraiser, the online silent auction organized by Jandel Homes – Meadows of Morinville and Chartered Professional Accountant, Christy Chubaty’s 5th annual ‘Give $20/Save $20’ fundraiser. We are also happy to announce that Andrew Webb Carpentry’s 1st annual “Puck Drop” fundraiser has officially sold out and we are excitedly awaiting the big drop this Saturday, November 28th at 2:00 pm to congratulate the winners! You can view the puck drop live on our face book page.

Last, but not least, we would like to take the opportunity to thank the businesses and citizens of Morinville for their never wavering support in the last 9 years. Since 2012 the MMM’s Adopt A Family initiative has been able to positively impact over 500 local families with holiday relief. These are our neighbours, our friends and our colleagues that we help survive, when they often need it most. To me this is the most incredible gift, the gift of community support, where we say, ‘I see you and I am here to help you through this.’ If you have ever struggled, you understand how profoundly life changing this can be. Thank you Morinville for being a life changing community. Let’s remember that’s who we are, now more than ever. Be safe, be kind and have a wonderful holiday season with those you love.

Blessings from,

The 2020 MMM’s Adopt A Family Organizing Team