St. Albert RCMP recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun and illegal drugs

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On December 21, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m., St. Albert RCMP was asked by Edmonton Police Air Services (Air 1) to assist with a vehicle travelling northbound on Ray Gibbon Drive at a high rate of speed.

St. Albert RCMP spotted the vehicle in question, confirmed by Air 1, travelling north on Highway 2, just south of the Highway 37 exit ramp. St. Albert RCMP member activated the police emergency equipment of the marked patrol unit and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle exited onto Highway 37, ran the stop sign, proceeded to head west on Highway 37 and then took the Highway 2 south exit ramp. The RCMP member deactivated their emergency equipment and did not pursue the vehicle as they felt it to be too dangerous to the public. Air 1 continued to track the vehicle and provide updates to RCMP.

The vehicle continued to disobey traffic control devices, headed west on numerous range roads, and an unknown truck was now following the vehicle. Both vehicles stopped on a range road north west of St. Albert, transferred numerous items into the truck and the driver & passenger of the vehicle got into the truck, abandoning the initial vehicle.

Air 1 continued to monitor the truck’s location and Morinville RCMP was able to assist St. Albert RCMP. A deflation device was successfully deployed. The truck continued to travel west on Highway 642 for approximately 1-2 miles before coming to rest in a driveway of a rural residence. The 3 occupants exited the truck and walked behind a house on the property. With the assistance of Air 1, RCMP members were able to locate all 3 suspects and arrested them without incident.

RCMP verified the truck in question was stolen and numerous items were located inside to vehicle, including:

a loaded handgun with ammunition

numerous license plates (some stolen)

personal identification not belonging to the 3 individuals arrested

over $10,000 in Canadian Currency

illegal drugs believed to be Methamphetamine

drug paraphernalia

numerous cell phones

Amy Actimichuk (36) of St. Albert, Kurt Heitrich (45) of Edmonton and Mitchell Elmore (37) of Fairview each face numerous charges varying with each individual but include:

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose

Flight From Police

Dangerous Driving

Fail to Comply with Release Conditions

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Amy Actimichuk and Kurt Heitrich were held for a Judicial Hearing and were released from custody with a cash deposit and conditions. The two are scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court January 25, 2021.

Mitchell Elmore has held for a Judicial Hearing and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court January 25, 2021.

Anyone who has information on any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.